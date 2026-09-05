Diwali train ticket booking starts tomorrow: Railways advises passengers to plan early

Diwali train ticket booking: Travellers should check the booking window and availability before making their reservations. (Image generated using AI)

Diwali Train Ticket Booking 2026: The train ticket booking for Diwali 2026 is set to begin tomorrow, September 6. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 8. As per Indian Railways’ reservation rules, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for train tickets opens 60 days before the date of journey, excluding the date of travel. The ticket booking will start at 8 AM.

In a statement, the national transporter urged passengers to book their tickets in advance and enjoy a hassle-free journey. It said advance reservation helps passengers plan their travel better and ensures a more comfortable journey.

“Diwali Advance Reservation Begins! Book your tickets from 6 September. Plan your journey early and avoid the last-minute rush,” it said.