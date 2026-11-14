A Diwali plaything turns fatal: 2-year-old dies after cracker explodes in his mouth

A nearly two-year-old boy died after he accidentally chewed a pop-pop cracker during Diwali in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, the police said.

A pop-pop cracker is a firecracker the size of a garlic bulb that makes a popping sound when it hits a hard surface. The incident took place in Navapara village in Sitapur block of Surguja district sometime between November 8 and 9. The victim, Aditya Manjhi, was playing outside his house when he spotted a pop-pop cracker and chewed on it, causing it to explode in his mouth.

His father, Indrajit Manjhi, said he took Aditya to the local Community Health Centre (CHC), from where he was transferred to Mission Hospital in Ambikapur, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 11.