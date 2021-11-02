Diwali 2021 Live Updates: On Dhanteras, govt urges consumers to buy hallmarked gold

The price of gold this year is higher than last year's Dhanteras, which was Rs 39,240 per 10 grams. (File)

Diwali 2021 Live Updates: On the festival of Dhanteras, the government urged people to buy hallmarked jewellery this Diwali. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities for Diwali, is considered extremely auspicious, and people purchase gold and silver in the form of jewellery and utensils on this day.

As the government eased pandemic norms, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of Consumer Affairs issued a statement asking consumers to “buy only hallmarked gold jewellery/silver jewellery artefacts from BIS-registered jewellers”.

As reported by PTI, on Dhanteras this year, prices for 10 grams of gold ranged between Rs 46,000-47,000 in Delhi, which was lower than Rs 57,000 record in August this year. However, the price of gold is higher than last year’s Dhanteras, which was Rs 39,240 per 10 grams.

BIS has urged consumers to buy hallmarked products after hallmarking was made mandatory in India in 256 districts since June 23, 2021, for 14, 18 and 22 karats of gold.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked States and Union Territories to “strictly comply” with its order regarding the bursting of firecrackers even as it clarified that the ban was on firecrackers other than green ones and those with reduced emission (improved crackers).