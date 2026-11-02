Diwali, Chhath Puja 2026: Railways suspends Platform Ticket sales at 6 Delhi stations, restricts parcel booking

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Indian Railways travel advisory, Diwali 2026, Chhath Puja 2026: In view of the expected heavy passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways has announced temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales and parcel services at several major railway stations in Delhi. The move aims to manage crowd movement and ensure passenger safety during the festive travel period.
According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, the sale of platform tickets will remain suspended at six stations from November 3 to November 14, 2026. The restrictions will also apply to parcel booking and loading/unloading activities at New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Junction, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, with different timelines for each station.
The sale of platform tickets will remain suspended from November 3 to November 14, 2026, at the following six railway stations:
However, the Railways has provided exemptions for people accompanying elderly, sick, specially abled, and illiterate passengers, as well as women passengers who require assistance.
Apart from platform ticket restrictions, the Zonal Railway has also announced temporary restrictions on parcel traffic at major railway stations in Delhi to manage the passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath festival.
At these three stations, restrictions on departmental parcel booking will remain in force from November 3 to November 15, 2026. The loading and unloading of all types of parcels, including leased SLRs, leased VPs, demand VPs and advance VPs, will remain restricted from November 5 to November 15, 2026. However, loading and unloading activities at the washing line and stabling line of Anand Vihar Terminal will continue throughout the restriction period.
At Hazrat Nizamuddin, restrictions on departmental parcel booking and the loading and unloading of all types of parcels will remain in force from November 5 to November 8, 2026. However, parcel loading and unloading activities at the station’s VP siding will continue during the restriction period.
During the restriction period, passengers will be allowed to carry only their personal luggage in passenger coaches. “Passengers will be permitted to carry their personal luggage only in passenger coaches. Booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be allowed, subject to due consideration of public safety,” the CPRO said in a statement.