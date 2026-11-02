Diwali, Chhath Puja 2026: Railways suspends Platform Ticket sales at 6 Delhi stations, restricts parcel booking

Indian Railways travel advisory, Diwali 2026, Chhath Puja 2026: In view of the expected heavy passenger rush during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways has announced temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales and parcel services at several major railway stations in Delhi. The move aims to manage crowd movement and ensure passenger safety during the festive travel period.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, the sale of platform tickets will remain suspended at six stations from November 3 to November 14, 2026. The restrictions will also apply to parcel booking and loading/unloading activities at New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Junction, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, with different timelines for each station.