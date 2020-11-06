Diwali boost: UP govt to give 30-day salary as bonus to 15 lakh employees in state

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to give bonus, equivalent to 30-day salary, to state employees. Nearly 15 lakh employees will benefit from the decision. Those who will be eligible for the bonus include state government employees, government and government-aided school teachers, employees of local bodies and daily wagers under the state.

A government spokesperson said the decision would cost Rs 1,022 crore to the state exchequer. As per the norms, maximum alloted bonus would be Rs 6,908 per employee. While 25 per cent of the bonus will be given in cash, 75 per cent will be added to the Provident Fund (PF).

The spokesperson added that all those employees, who do not have PF account, would be given National Security certificate for the same amount.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadvendra Mishra, head of Uttar Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association, said, “The bonus is applicable to class-three and four employees. It is a welcome move and we are thankful. Though we were expecting that if not 100 per cent, then at least 50 per cent of the bonus will be given in cash.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to set up night shelters with the onset of winter. The CM directed the officials to ensure all required facilities in the shelters, including cleanliness and sanitisation in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Similar night shelters will also be set up in hospitals for the attendants of the patients. In a tweet from the official account, the CM announced that blankets will be distributed to those in need.

