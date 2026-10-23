Diwali 2026 Train Booking Alert: Reservation counters at several locations in Delhi-NCR to remain closed on November 8

Indian Railways Diwali 2026 Ticket Booking Alert: Railway reservation counters at several locations across Delhi-NCR will remain closed on November 8, 2026, on account of Diwali. Check the full list of affected locations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 05:36 PM IST
Railway reservation counters across several Delhi-NCR locations to remain closed on Diwali 2026. (Image: Northern Railway)Railway reservation counters across several Delhi-NCR locations to remain closed on Diwali 2026. (Image: Northern Railway)
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Indian Railways ticket booking, Diwali 2026: The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at several locations across Delhi-NCR will remain partially or fully closed on November 8 in view of the Diwali celebrations. Indian Railways (IR) has implemented various measures, such as holding areas, separate entry and exit gates, and more ATVM machines, to ensure a smooth travel experience for both reserved and unreserved passengers during the festive rush.

Diwali 2026 train booking alert

However, as the functioning of PRS counters will vary across locations – with some operating partially and others remaining closed – it is advised that passengers check the specific timings of reservation counters before planning their visit or booking their ticket.

In a statement, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, said that on the occasion of the ‘Deepawali’ festival on November 08 (Sunday), PRS counters will remain closed.

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Partial Service

On November 8, partial service for Computerized Passenger Reservation Offices will be available till 18:00 hrs in the evening shift at:-

  • IRCA Building
  • Delhi Junction
  • Hazrat Nizamuddin Reservation Offices

The following Reservation Offices will remain closed in the Evening Shift from 14:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs:-

  • Sarojini Nagar
  • Kirti Nagar
  • Shakur Basti
  • Delhi Shahdara
  • Ghaziabad
  • Karkardooma
  • Okhla
  • Noida
  • Tughlakabad
  • Sabzi Mandi
  • Adarsh ​​Nagar
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • Rohini
  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
  • International Tourist Bureau (IRCA Building)

“All these offices will continue to operate as usual during the morning shift,” the CPRO said.

PRS counters will remain closed for the whole day:

  • Parliament House
  • Press Club of India
  • Railway Board
  • Supreme Court
  • High Court
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University

Northern Railway plans over 6,200 special train trips for festive season 2026

Northern Railway has also increased the number of special train trips by around 30 per cent this festive season to accommodate the additional rush of passengers. The railway zone plans to operate over 6,200 special train trips this year, compared to 4,666 trips during the festive season last year.

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Of the planned trips, 2,600 will be operated through 42 newly regularised trains, while an additional 3,600 special train trips have already been announced.

These routes include Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat, Shakur Basti-Darbhanga, Mata Vaishno Devi-Varanasi, Chandigarh-Patna, Anand Vihar-Patliputra, New Delhi-Howrah, Kolkata-Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Amritsar-Barauni, New Delhi-Danapur, Delhi-Kamakhya, Delhi-Gaya and Amritsar-Jaynagar.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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