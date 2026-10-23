Diwali 2026 Train Booking Alert: Reservation counters at several locations in Delhi-NCR to remain closed on November 8

Indian Railways ticket booking, Diwali 2026: The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at several locations across Delhi-NCR will remain partially or fully closed on November 8 in view of the Diwali celebrations. Indian Railways (IR) has implemented various measures, such as holding areas, separate entry and exit gates, and more ATVM machines, to ensure a smooth travel experience for both reserved and unreserved passengers during the festive rush.

Diwali 2026 train booking alert

However, as the functioning of PRS counters will vary across locations – with some operating partially and others remaining closed – it is advised that passengers check the specific timings of reservation counters before planning their visit or booking their ticket.