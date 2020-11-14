PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, to spend the day with soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Youtube/NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali, which is being celebrated across the country.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” PM Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

For the seventh consecutive year, the Prime Minister will spend Diwali with soldiers. He is scheduled to visit Jaisalmer, where he will interact with jawans, including from the Border Security Force (BSF). His visit comes a day after 11 people, including five soldiers, were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in several areas in north Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, PM Modi had appealed to the people to light a diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation’s borders. “This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” he said.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Other political leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also took to Twitter to extend their wishes.

“This holy festival of Deepawali brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen, I wish all the best health. Best wishes to Deepotsav,” Shah tweeted.

The Defence Minister tweeted: “On this Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all the countrymen to light a lamp at their homes in honor of all the soldiers engaged in the defense of India. All of you must light a Diya for soldiers today and express your respect for them. #Salute2Soldiers.”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने इस दीपावली पर सभी देशवासियों से एक आग्रह किया है कि भारत की रक्षा में लगे सभी सैनिकों के सम्मान में एक दिया अपने घर पर जलाना है। आप सभी आज एक दिया सैनिकों के लिए ज़रूर जलायें और सैनिकों के प्रति अपने सम्मान की अभिव्यक्ति करें।#Salute2Soldiers — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020

Sitharaman tweeted: “Deepavali greetings Sparkles Firework sparklerDiya lamp to everyone at India’s borders protecting and defending us all, day & night, harsh winter or blazing summer. You make our lives safe and secure. To you and your dear ones, sincere thanks and gratitude Folded hands #JaiJawan.”

Deepavali greetings ✨ 🎇🪔 to everyone at India’s borders protecting and defending us all, day & night, harsh winter or blazing summer. You make our lives safe and secure. To you and your dear ones, sincere thanks and gratitude 🙏🏽 #JaiJawan pic.twitter.com/FVBQoEOEMD — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 14, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam were among the several others to wish people on Diwali.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd