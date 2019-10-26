‘Divyang’ is Modi’s biggest gift to persons with disabilities: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, said that the biggest gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to persons with disabilities is the term ‘divyang’ to describe them. The word used earlier, ‘apang (literally translates to physically handicapped)’, carried with it a sense of neglect and insult, he said, at a function where various physical aids and assisted-living devices were disbursed to persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

The distribution of aids under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids & Appliances Scheme (ADIP Scheme) and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) was organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (SJE) at KIRC College campus here in which 9,966 aids such as folding wheelchairs, walking sticks, foldable walkers, artificial teeth, spectacles, tricycles, motorised tricycles, braille slates, braille canes etc worth Rs 5.19 crore were distributed to 4,784 persons with disabilities from in and around Kalol.

Union Minister for SJE Thawar Chand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat’s Minister for SJE Ishvar Parmar, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and the state’s Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, among others.

Stating that the Modi-led government had provided a lot of support to physically challenged persons, he added, “But the biggest gift given by Narendra Modi ji is the name ‘Divyang’. It has worked in changing the approach of the whole world towards Divyangs. Earlier, with the word handicap, there was a sense of neglect and insult.”

Shah also said that the Centre had provided assistance to 14 lakh persons with disabilities in its first term and that the number would go up to 30 lakh people in the next five years, as arrangements have been made for the expenses.

The union minister is an MP from Gandhinagar constituency and Kalol is part of the constituency.

Speaking of projects lined up in his constituency, Shah said he was set to dedicate projects worth Rs 1300 crore in the next two days. He also promised to make Gandhinagar the most developed area of the country.

Speaking at the function, Gehlot said that his ministry had already conducted 8,064 camps in which aids were distributed to thousands of persons with disabilities and the one in Kalol was 8,065th.