Punjab: Divorced woman raped on pretext of marriage, FIR lodged against accused

A divorced woman was allegedly raped by a man in Punjab after having been allured to be taken abroad after marriage with him, the police said Saturday.

The police lodged an FIR against the 47-year-old in Ludhiana district for allegedly raping the 43-year-old woman.

The victim alleged in her complaint to the police Friday that she was married in 1990, but got divorced around six years ago.

She alleged the accused came in her contact some time back and tricked her into believing that he would marry her and take her to Canada with himself. And he began raping her on this pretext, she added.

The woman told the police that the man came to her house on Wednesday when she was alone and forcibly raped her.

