Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice causing havoc: Sonia Gandhi

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice are causing havoc on the secular fabric of India and are inflaming passions, instilling fear and spreading animosity, and argued that the party will fight them aggressively.

Gandhi’s remarks came as the Congress celebrated its 137th foundation day. Gandhi unfurled the party flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of senior leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“Divisive ideologies anchored in hate & prejudice and which had no role whatsoever to play in our freedom movement are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society. They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve.”

“They inflame passions, instill fear and spread animosity. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. The Indian National Congress will fight these destructive forces with all might at its command,” Gandhi said in a video message.

She said the Congress had over the decades confronted several challenges and it has always demonstrated its resilience.

“Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values and principles of our organisation that have been shaped, guided and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest and most selfless of Indians of the 20th century,” she said.

“Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy. Electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring and lasting is our commitment to the service of all people of our diverse society,” she added.