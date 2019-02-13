Divisional status to Ladakh: Kargil residents continue protest against naming Leh as headquarters

The temperature dropped to minus 17 degrees Celsius on Monday night, but that did not stop thousands of protestors from marching the streets of Kargil to prevent the new Divisional Commissioner of Ladkah, Saugat Biswas, from entering the town.

Advertising

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has conferred divisional status to Ladakh and making it the third province of the state. The SRO also said Leh would be the divisional headquarters.

This decision has not gone down well will the people of Kargil, who have demanded that the divisional headquarters be on a rotational basis biannually between Kargil and Leh.

On Tuesday — the fourth day of the protest — Kargil observed a complete shutdown.

“Our protest will continue,” Feroz Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, told The Indian Express.

The people of Kargil say that Leh is 220 km from Kargil, while the distance to Srinagar is 200 km.

Advertising

LAHDC Kargil Executive Councillor Nasir Munshi said, “They are pushing us back to 1979 when Kargil was part of the Leh district. If they want the divisional headquartersd at Leh, it is of no benefit to us. We are better off with Kashmir then.”