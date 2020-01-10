Divide officers into two streams instead of one: Railway civil servants

The Board Members, through a similar process, should be selected from the pool of GMs, it suggested. The Board Members, through a similar process, should be selected from the pool of GMs, it suggested.

Change the criteria of selection for high-level posts and divide railway officers into two streams instead of one. This is the solution the railway civil servants, who have been protesting the government’s reform move for the national transporter, offered to the government on Friday.

In its formal representation to the Railway Minister, the PMO, the Cabinet Secretary and the DoPT, the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Officers Association said that the key challenges faced by Railways — declining market share, high cost of transportation, network capacity constraints, absence of coordinated investment planning—which results into poor financial performance, do not get addressed by the latest move if all officers are merged into an Indian Railway Management Service.

The Traffic Service officers are responsible for core operations of Railways. They are responsible for running the trains and planning transportation solutions and business development. As a result, they are in charge of earning every penny that Railways earns through passenger and freight segments.

It said that due to early age entry of officers into the Engineering services, those in the civil services (Traffic, Personnel and Accounts) “would be deprived of a fair and equitable opportunity to man posts at the apex decision-making levels….”

It has suggested the creation of two services instead — one by amalgamating all Engineering services and another by merging the three civil services of Traffic, Accounts and Personnel.

The logic it has offered is that while the technical service will look after the “supply side”—by ensuring network infrastructure, rolling stock, technical support in signaling, tracks etc; the “demand” side will be taken care of by specialized civil servants by “understanding the users of the different modes of transport where the element of public policy plays a crucial role.” This way, it said, specialization of each stream will be preserved for benefit of the organisation.

In its petition, the association has suggested that the posts of zonal General Managers, Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) and Railway Board Members should be filled through a revised selection process and not just through seniority among various services.

For General Manager posts, a selection panel consisting of offices outside of Railways like Cabinet Secretary, DoPT Secretary and even an outside expert, along with the CEO of Railways, should be made for merit-based selection, it says. The eligible officer must be an Additional-Secretary rank and should have worked as DRM.

For the DRM posts, it suggested that the eligibility should be akin to those required for Director in premier PSUs. And in addition, the officer should have worked in a division for at least six years.

The Board Members, through a similar process, should be selected from the pool of GMs, it suggested.

The officers’ association has said in the petition a sizeable number of Traffic officers spend 24X7 in producing the “railway transportation output” in the fields. “Excluding them from the top posts by virtue of age of entry and changing the service conditions suddenly and with retrospective effect will severely affect the morale of these officers,” it said.

