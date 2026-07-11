Diversion of rice meant for poor in North-East: 5 senior Food Corporation officials suspended over suspected collusion with private buyer

3 min readNew DelhiJul 11, 2026 04:57 AM IST
FIVE officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), including its Executive Director, have been suspended for alleged irregularities in the sale of rice meant for public distribution in the North Eastern states, The Indian Express has learned.
On July 6, the Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry, issued a suspension order against Ashutosh Joshi, FCI’s Executive Director. Joshi, a 1994-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer — equivalent to Joint Secretary rank — who joined FCI in 2023, was suspended with immediate effect. Joshi was unavailable for comment.
The next day, FCI issued suspension orders for: Anupam Dubey, General Manager, FCI Headquarters, Delhi; Vikash Krishna, Deputy General Manager, FCI Headquarters, Delhi; and Brahm Prakash, Assistant General Manager, Gurugram.
These three suspension orders, issued by FCI Managing Director Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, state that disciplinary proceedings against the officers are related to the findings of a committee. Its probe, sources say, found alleged irregularities, including diversion, in the sale of rice to the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) by FCI’s Delhi Region.
On May 25, K P Asha, General Manager, FCI Regional Office, Delhi was suspended. Her suspension order alleged that she “has committed serious derelictions of duty and administrative lapses while discharging her official responsibilities and failed to maintain the desired standards of operation in issue of Rice without auction to NERAMAC which is not covered under the current OMSS(D) Policy.”
When contacted by The Indian Express, FCI Managing Director Rabindra Kumar Agarwal declined to comment. Sources said that action against additional officials is likely in the coming days. Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, under whom FCI falls, Pralhad Joshi was unavailable for comment.
Sources said rice earmarked for distribution to poor beneficiaries under the public distribution system in Assam and other North Eastern states was allegedly diverted and sold to a private entity in violation of government policy. Officials are suspected of colluding with the private buyer.
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NERAMAC, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), had earlier suspended two of its officials in connection with the same case. On June 23 this year, NERAMAC announced the suspension of its Managing Director Bhaskar Barua (w.e.f. June 17) and Additional General Manager (Agribusiness & I/c Marketing) Anjal Kr. Dutta (w.e.f. June 18).
The Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) is a government initiative under which FCI sells surplus foodgrains through e-auctions at predetermined reserve prices to stabilise market prices and ensure steady supply.