Diversion of rice meant for poor in North-East: 5 senior Food Corporation officials suspended over suspected collusion with private buyer

FIVE officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), including its Executive Director, have been suspended for alleged irregularities in the sale of rice meant for public distribution in the North Eastern states, The Indian Express has learned.

On July 6, the Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry, issued a suspension order against Ashutosh Joshi, FCI’s Executive Director. Joshi, a 1994-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer — equivalent to Joint Secretary rank — who joined FCI in 2023, was suspended with immediate effect. Joshi was unavailable for comment.

The next day, FCI issued suspension orders for: Anupam Dubey, General Manager, FCI Headquarters, Delhi; Vikash Krishna, Deputy General Manager, FCI Headquarters, Delhi; and Brahm Prakash, Assistant General Manager, Gurugram.