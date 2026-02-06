Diversifying energy sourcing: MEA Jaishankar on Trump’s ‘India not to buy Russian oil’ claim

In the first remarks since US President Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “agreed to stop buying Russian oil” and “to buy much more from the US and, potentially, Venezuela”, and that “this will help end the war in Ukraine”, India on Thursday said it was “diversifying energy sourcing” in keeping with “objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics”.

Meanwhile, after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent among others in Washington, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described his visit to the US as “productive” and “positive”, and that the “historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon”. “… It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship,” he said.