Diversifying energy sourcing: MEA Jaishankar on Trump’s ‘India not to buy Russian oil’ claim

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In the first remarks since US President Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “agreed to stop buying Russian oil” and “to buy much more from the US and, potentially, Venezuela”, and that “this will help end the war in Ukraine”, India on Thursday said it was “diversifying energy sourcing” in keeping with “objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics”.
Meanwhile, after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent among others in Washington, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described his visit to the US as “productive” and “positive”, and that the “historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon”. “… It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship,” he said.
“Our critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly. Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident,” he said.
In Delhi, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on the US President’s statements about Russian oil imports, said, “Insofar as India’s energy sourcing is concerned, the government has stated publicly on several occasions ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is supreme priority of government. Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this.”
While Jaiswal did not spell out the stoppage of Russian oil imports, the formulation to “diversify energy sourcing” in view of “objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics” is a thinly-veiled reference to looking at alternatives to Russia like the US and Venezuela.
Asked about Venezuelan oil, he said, “Venezuela has been a long-standing partner of India in energy sector encompassing trade and investments. The country was among India’s major sources of crude oil until FY 2019-20, which were discontinued following sanctions. Imports from Venezuela resumed in FY 2023-24, before being halted again due to the re-imposition of sanctions. Indian PSUs have had a partnership with Venezuela’s National Oil Company, PdVSA and have been maintaining a presence in Venezuela since 2008.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
According to Javed Akhtar, a person's true character is best revealed in moments of anger, even more so than living or traveling with them for years. However, counselling psychologist Athul Raj argues that while anger can provide insight, it is not always a reliable measure of a person's character or values. How a person manages their anger is also important.