Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Disturbed Areas Act extended to 5 more yrs in 8 areas of Surat

The state government had implemented the Disturbed Areas Act in Athwa, Salabatpura, Chowk Bazaar, Mahidharpura, Saiyedpura, Lalgate police station areas since October 17, 2017.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 28, 2021 5:46:43 am
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday announced the extension of period of Disturbed Areas Act in eight police stations areas in Surat city to five more years.

The state government had implemented the Disturbed Areas Act in Athwa, Salabatpura, Chowk Bazaar, Mahidharpura, Saiyedpura, Lalgate police station areas since October 17, 2017. Rander and Limbayat areas also came under the Act since March 14, 2020. The period of the Act in all eight police station areas ends by July 31.

Acting on the representations made by BJP MLAs of Surat Purnesh Modi, Sangeeta Patil, Arvind Rana, and from several BJP councillors and social leaders, Rupani had took the decision to extend the validity of the Act in these areas.

The press release from the state government said that the decision has been taken to reduce the incidents like taking possession of the properties through force or pressure, by several notorious elements in these areas.

