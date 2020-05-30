Districts bordering Delhi may again be made ‘red zones’ if cases keep rising

The state witnessed the highest single-day spike with 217 new cases on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The state witnessed the highest single-day spike with 217 new cases on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

IF CASES continue to rise in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Delhi’s other border districts including Sonipat and Jhajjar, the most affected districts may once again be declared as ‘red zones’. Haryana has sent teams headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Arora to monitor the ground situation in these four districts of the NCR and then submit a detailed report to state Home Minister Anil Vij.

Gurgaon and Faridabad are the two worst affected districts in the state with maximum number of Covid cases.

The state witnessed the highest single-day spike with 217 new cases on Friday. Of these, 165 were reported in three districts including 115 in Gurugram, 31 in Faridabad and 19 in Sonipat. Till Friday evening, of a total 762 active Covid cases, Gurgaon had 291, Faridabad had 162 and Sonipat had 56. The three districts are worst affected in the state. All the other 19 districts of Haryana had less than 25 active cases, as on Friday evening.

The decision of whether to declare these districts as ‘red-zones’ again will depend on the report that the teams submit to Vij. To curb the increasing number of Covid cases in Delhi’s border districts, Haryana has decided to keep the borders of its four districts with Delhi, completely sealed till “the situation improves”.

Although relaxations to essential service categories will continue, no one except those with e-passes approved by the state’s home department and issued by the district administration will be allowed entry into Haryana from the national capital. Nobody else will be allowed to cross the Haryana border till further orders.

Holding Delhi squarely responsible for the increasing number of Covid cases in Haryana, Vij, who is also the state health minister, said on Friday, “More than 500 cases of Covid-19 have been reported only in Gurgaon, and quite a high number are there in Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. People of only those categories who are exempted under MHA’s guidelines issued during Lockdown 4.0, shall be allowed to cross Haryana’s border.”

“It is my duty to save people of my state. This is the reason why I, unfortunately, will have to keep the borders with Delhi sealed,” Vij added.

“The teams headed by ACS (Health) are touring these affected districts. Once they submit their report, a decision shall be taken accordingly on which all areas need to be declared as red zones,” he said.

Talking about the state’s preparedness for Lockdown 5.0, the home minister said, “It is for the Union government to issue guidelines. We had been strictly following and implementing all guidelines issued by the Union government. That is the reason that Haryana, so far, has been safer. In future also, whatever guidelines are issued by the Union government shall be duly followed.”

Bhiwani MLA’s PA tests positive

Bhiwani’s BJP MLA Ghanshyam Saraf’s private secretary has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is a resident of Halluwas gate in Bhiwani. Since the PA used to remain with Saraf and both had even attended a meeting of the municipal council three days ago, the health department also took samples of the MLA and his family. The reports are pending.

Haryana’s cases tally touches 1,721

Haryana’s border districts with Delhi have started witnessing a spike in Covid cases. After 217 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours, state’s total count reached 1,721. Of these while 940 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals. The state’s case-doubling rate also dipped to 13 days.

