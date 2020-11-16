District judge found hanging in Chhattisgarh, no suicide note: Cops

According to police, the judge had told her staff to leave around 6 pm on Sunday.

A 55-year-old district judge died allegedly by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district on Sunday. She was found in her official residence by a staff on Monday morning, police said.

District and Session courts judge Kanta Martin was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house where she lived alone, police confirmed. No suicide note was found, police said.

According to police, the judge had told her staff to leave around 6 pm on Sunday. “She had asked her staff to leave and was alone in her house when the incident took place. She was found by her cook, who came at 6:00 am and found the house locked from inside and no one opened the door,” a senior official said. He added, “The cook then informed the guards posted at her house, who in turn informed us.”

Police managed to open a window and found the judge hanging, after which the doors were opened and police took her to the civil hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem report was awaited till the filing of this report. “Prima facie, it seems that she died by suicide as all the doors of the house were locked from inside and the guards were present at the gate the whole time,” the officer said.

Martin had lost her husband last year and her two sons live away, police said. “According to her staff and acquaintances, she was disturbed since her husband’s death last year and was under depression,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.