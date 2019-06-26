District courts to hear cases under 102, 115: Cabinet gives approval for amendments to CrPC

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to sections 102 and 115 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), paving the way for such cases to be heard in district courts instead of High Court.

Section 102 of the CrPC gives an officer the power to seize certain property in case of a dispute, while section 115 gives a magistrate power to dispense with personal attendance. After the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Health Minister and government spokesperson, Siddharth Nath Singh, said that disputes arising from mutual reconciliation and arbitration of under the two sections could now be heard in district courts. “The bail bond has also been increased from Rs 25,000 to 50,000 under CrPC section 102, and the same has been increased from Rs 5 Lakh to Rs 25 lakh under section 115,” a government statement said.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved a loan of Rs 1,000 crore by Corporation Bank to the state’s expressway development authority to speed up the construction of Purvanchal Expressway connecting Ghazipur with Lucknow.

A prestigious project of the state, nearly 354 km-long Purvanchal Expressway is being built by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The six-lane carriageway is set to reduce travel time from Ghazipur in eastern UP to state capital Lucknow to 4.30 hours. The expressway will touch Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau

and Ghazipur.

In another decision, private printers, who were debarred from getting government printing assignments in 2002, will now be allocated work through e-tendering process. However, the government presses will still be given preference, it said. The Cabinet also approved transfer of money directly into the account of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme.

The court also allowed construction of a road, conference hall, VIP suite inside the High Court premises of Prayagraj. It also approved a budget of Rs 530 crore for construction of chambers of lawyers and a multi-level parking inside the High Court premises.