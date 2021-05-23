District collector in Chhattisgarh slaps man for violating lockdown, says sorry after video goes viral

A screengrab of the video that went viral on social media.

The collector of Surajpur district in Chhattisgarh apologised after a video of him slapping a man for violating Covid-19 norms during a lockdown went viral on social media.

In the almost 3-minute-long video, IAS officer Ranbir Sharma is seen slapping a man while enforcing lockdown norms in the district. He was also seen instructing the police officers accompanying him to beat the man.

“He was a 23-year-old man over-speeding on a sports bike. He had a fake slip which he claimed was for vaccination. We have to be a little strict with people to ensure that lockdown norms are followed. However, I apologize for my behaviour today,” Sharma said, while refuting claims that the person seen in the video is a minor.

The collector and his parents had recently contracted the Covid-19 virus, he added.

Surajpur, which is about 357 km from the state capital, has recorded 25,647 Covid-19 cases till May 22. The district has also seen 187 deaths since March 2020.