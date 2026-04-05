‘Distribution of kits to influence voters’: Local BJP leader booked in Kerala’s Thrissur

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday said a flying squad in Thrissur district intercepted an unauthorised distribution of kits, each worth Rs 900, near Parthasarathy temple at Olari on Saturday. The enforcement team found the kits of various household items were distributed in a colony. Before the officials arrived on the spot, around 100 kits had allegedly been distributed in the locality.
Acting upon a complaint from Executive Magistrate Bindu T N, police registered an FIR against BJP leader Radhakrishnan. The investigation found that the kits were distributed allegedly under his instructions, officials said.
The FIR was registered under sections 170(1)(1) and 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as section 123(A)(1) of the Representation of the People Act.
“Due to the non-cognizable nature of these offences, necessary prior permission from the jurisdictional magistrate was obtained to proceed with formal legal action,” said the office of the CEO.
BJP has fielded Padmaja Venugopal in the Thrissur seat.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More