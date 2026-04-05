‘Distribution of kits to influence voters’: Local BJP leader booked in Kerala’s Thrissur

A BJP leader has been booked in Kerala’s Thrissur for allegedly distributing household kits to influence voters. (File Photo)

A local BJP leader in Kerala was booked for allegedly distributing kits of household items in a bid to influence voters ahead of the Assembly elections slated for April 9.

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The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday said a flying squad in Thrissur district intercepted an unauthorised distribution of kits, each worth Rs 900, near Parthasarathy temple at Olari on Saturday. The enforcement team found the kits of various household items were distributed in a colony. Before the officials arrived on the spot, around 100 kits had allegedly been distributed in the locality.

Acting upon a complaint from Executive Magistrate Bindu T N, police registered an FIR against BJP leader Radhakrishnan. The investigation found that the kits were distributed allegedly under his instructions, officials said.

The FIR was registered under sections 170(1)(1) and 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as section 123(A)(1) of the Representation of the People Act.