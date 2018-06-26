Distorting history is BJP’s occupation: Sitaram Yechury on Arun Jaitley’s Emergency tweet

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to respond to Arun Jaitley’s tweets. (File) CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to respond to Arun Jaitley’s tweets. (File)

In response to Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s tweet regarding CPI (M) not being an “active participant” against the Emergency struggle, Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that it was the BJP’s occupation to “distort history.” “Distorting history is their occupation. History has recorded CPI(M) martyrs and heroic sacrifices in this struggle for the restoration of Democracy. History also records two servile letters of the RSS chief pledging support to Indira Gandhi’s 20 point programme & pleading release (sic),” the CPI(M) leader tweeted.

Yechury also alleged that the then RSS chief’s letters pledging support to Indira Gandhi and pleading for release during the Emergency were recorded in history.

Jaitley on Monday called CPI (M) and CPI “unashamed supporter” of the Emergency. In a reminder to Jaitley, the Left leader said that both of them were part of that generation of students who fought the Emergency and “restored democracy” in the country. He further emphasised, “I continue that fight against the institutionalised Emergency of this RSS/BJP government,”

The Emergency was in force between 1975 and 1977 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

In the same context, Jaitley had also written that the lesson from the Emergency was that “if you curb free speech and allow only propaganda, you become the first victim of propaganda because you start believing that your own propaganda is the truth and the full truth”.

