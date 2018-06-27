Distorting history BJP’s occupation, says CPM’s Sitaram Yechury

“There is a dehumanisation of our society under the RSS-BJP rule, and this has always been an issue that everyone was concerned about,” Sitaram Yechury said. “There is a dehumanisation of our society under the RSS-BJP rule, and this has always been an issue that everyone was concerned about,” Sitaram Yechury said.

Reacting to Arun Jaitley’s remarks that the CPM was not an active participant in the struggle against the Emergency, CPM general Secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the BJP of distorting history. He said the then RSS chief had written to then PM Indira Gandhi pledging support to her 20-point programme and pleading release from jail.

“Distorting history is their occupation. History has recorded CPI(M) martyrs and heroic sacrifices in this struggle… History also records two servile letters of the RSS chief pledging support to Indira Gandhi’s 20 point programme & pleading release,” Yechury tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App