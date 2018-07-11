Dissolve Legislative Assembly to end uncertainity, speculations, says Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah (Express file photo)

National Conference on Wednesday said the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly should be dissolved to end the “uncertainty and speculations” in the state.

“We have and will continue to demand the dissolution of the state Legislative Assembly. National Conference believes this is necessary to end the ongoing phase of uncertainty and speculations that are adding to the sense of cynicism among the people,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah said addressing a legislative party meeting at Srinagar.

He said while the present situation in the state was not conducive for the conduct of elections, the governor’s administration should take all possible steps to restore normalcy and a sense of security among the people before a democratic exercise can take place. “The continued loss of precious lives is unacceptable and a matter of grave concern and all possible steps should be taken to prevent any further loss of lives. The youth of the state are being pushed further away due to the failure to prevent civilian killings and this remains a matter of concern and alarm,” he said. Omar said the PDP-BJP alliance had left the state ” brutalized” and stoked unprecedented alienation, especially among the youth.

“Mehbooba Mufti ((former chief minister) owes the people of J&K an apology and this apology needs to be delivered without hiding behind smokescreens and the victim-hood of being removed from power. The people of J&K are the only victims here and Mufti owes them an unconditional apology,” Omar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App