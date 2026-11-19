Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that companies setting up operations in the Union Territory would have to employ local youth, asserting that his government “will not tolerate attempts to recruit people from outside”.
“We will not tolerate the excuse that trained local youth are not available. We can give you six months or a year to train our youth. We have academies, training facilities, colleges and universities,” he said, addressing people in Kathua.
The Chief Minister’s remarks came during a foundation stone-laying ceremony and the inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. They also appeared aimed at countering accusations by political opponents, particularly the PDP, that he was going soft on the Centre over the restoration of J&K’s special status.
The demand for restoration of statehood and the lost special status has also caused dissent within the National Conference, with several leaders feeling that the party leadership has compromised its position on the issue after forming the government in the Union Territory. Senior leader and MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi recently quit the party and resigned from his Lok Sabha seat, saying it had diluted its stand on the special status available to J&K under Article 370.
Pointing out that there was no dearth of talent in Jammu & Kashmir, Abdullah said its youth only needed opportunities to prove their capabilities.
“The youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir have demonstrated their capabilities in different fields, including sports, and they are serving in various fields across the country. Is there any regiment in the country where you will not find a young person from Jammu and Kashmir? Is there any region where our youngsters are not deployed? Wherever you look, in whichever direction, you will find young people from Jammu and Kashmir serving the country,” he said, adding: “Our youngsters are only waiting for opportunities. The moment they get a chance, they leave their mark”.
Reiterating that companies setting up operations in J&K would have to “employ our youngsters”, Abdullah said that “only when local youth are working in these companies will I consider that justice has been done to us”.
He also highlighted the excellence of local youth in sports, saying: “Perhaps, so far, greater emphasis has been placed on sports such as football and hockey. But last year, our youngsters demonstrated their ability to compete in running, rowing and other events as well.”