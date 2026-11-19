Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that companies setting up operations in the Union Territory would have to employ local youth, asserting that his government “will not tolerate attempts to recruit people from outside”.

“We will not tolerate the excuse that trained local youth are not available. We can give you six months or a year to train our youth. We have academies, training facilities, colleges and universities,” he said, addressing people in Kathua.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came during a foundation stone-laying ceremony and the inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 30 crore across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. They also appeared aimed at countering accusations by political opponents, particularly the PDP, that he was going soft on the Centre over the restoration of J&K’s special status.