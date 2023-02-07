After disruptions over Adani issue, Lok Sabha takes up debate on motion of thanks on President’s address

After disruption over the Adani issue for several days, Lok Sabha began functioning smoothly on Tuesday, with the House taking up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

Opening the debate, BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi said the Narendra Modi government, through its bold decisions and strong willpower, is taking the country on the path of becoming a Vishwaguru.

Highlighting the BJP-led NDA government’s achievements, Joshi said that the government works by considering Garib ko Ganesh (the poor as lord Ganesh). He attacked the Congress party over its Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the government has united the country through its various welfare schemes. Joshi, who represents Chittorgarh parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan, took a dig at the Congress and said the party cannot unite its two leaders within a state during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier in the day, a brief disruption was witnessed over the Adani issue due to which Lok Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am and began taking up the Question Hour, the Opposition members demanded a discussion on the Adani issue, saying they had given a notice for adjournment. However, Birla called the name of YSRCP member Margani Bharat, who spoke barely a minute and asked the government whether it has any role in curtailing the use of chemical fertilizers and promoting biofertilizers in the country. As he was asking his question, the Opposition members could be heard trying to raise their demands.

At this point, Birla asked the Opposition members whether not allowing the House to take up the Question Hour is a good tradition. “If I don’t accept your demands at 12 o’clock, then you can raise your issues,” Birla said.

The Speaker further said he wanted to discuss the issue openly. “The people of the country want the House to function. The Question Hour is an important time. It is your right. The government replies. You should establish good conventions in the House,” he said.

He further said, “I believe that good conventions should be established in the House. All of us believe that the Question Hour should not be adjourned. Do you agree with this view?”

“Whenever there is an issue, you can raise it after the Question Hour. If I reject your issue, then

you can raise questions… All the Presiding Officers in their conference had discussed this issue. All Presiding Officers of the states in the country unanimously decided that the Question Hour should not be adjourned. If still you don’t want to allow the House to function, then I adjourn the proceedings of the House till 12 o’clock. You don’t want to run the House,” Birla said, before adjourning the House.