Disruption in Rajya Sabha on Unnao case; Venkaiah asks govt to take action

Rajya Sabha on Thursday saw disruption and then discussion on the issue of a rape victim in Unnao who was set ablaze allegedly by her assaulters, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to ask the government to take action against those responsible.

The Upper House was adjourned for half an hour amid an uproar by Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, over the incident. Opposition MPs raised the issue as soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to consider The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill. Congress leader Anand Sharma urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to at least listen to the members who wanted to discuss the incident.

Harivansh did not heed the Opposition members and asked K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) to move a resolution to disapprove the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. The Bill and the resolution were scheduled to be moved and discussed together.

While Opposition members kept raising the issue, Ragesh said he could not move the resolution and asked the Deputy Chairman to bring the House to order. Harivansh adjourned the House for half an hour.

After the House met, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav said that those accused should be punished in a manner that it acts as a “deterrent”.

At the end of the brief discussion, Naidu said he had spoken to the UP chief secretary and asked that action be taken against those responsible. He also informed the House that the UP chief secretary had told him that the accused have been arrested.

In the first half of the day, Zero Hour was adjourned as Chairman Naidu did not allow Opposition members to flag the Unnao case. The issue was first raised by SP’s Yadav just as Naidu called CPI(M)’s Jharna Das Baidya to speak on the issue she had listed for Zero Hour. As Yadav started speaking, Naidu objected and told him that he would not allow anything that has not been admitted by him.

Congress’ Sharma stood up to support Yadav and urged Naidu to listen to the SP MP. “No I will not listen to him. I will only permit those members who have met me or have conveyed their issues through a letter and I have admitted them,” Naidu told Sharma and Yadav.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien and NCP’s Vandana Chavan also tried reasoning with Naidu, but he adjourned the House till noon.

