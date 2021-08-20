Disquiet in Punjab BJP: Party central leadership summons state unit chief

The BJP central leadership Thursday summoned its Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma and other senior office-bearers to New Delhi and is learnt to have expressed unhappiness over the manner in which several party leaders in the poll-bound state have quit to join other parties.

There has been considerable unrest within the Punjab BJP unit and several known faces are all set to join the party’s former ally Shiromani Akali Dal. While former minister, Anil Joshi, who was recently expelled from the BJP for six years for anti-party activities, has already made it clear that he will join SAD with scores of his supporters, a two-term former MLA from Ferozepur, Sukhpal Singh Nannu, quit the party Thursday citing BJPs poor handling of the farmers’ agitation.

At least six BJP leaders from Punjab are reportedly joining SAD along with Joshi.

Sources in the BJP in Delhi said that the continuing exodus has caused concern among the central leadership.

It is also learnt that there are some widespread changes to be brought into the party’s organisational structure in Punjab. There were also reports that organisation secretary Dinesh Sharna was being removed as party cadre was unhappy. However, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh denied these reports. “No one is being removed… The meeting in Delhi was called today by Dushyant Gautam, the state in-charge, on other issues. It is not understood from where all this talk is emanating from,” he said.