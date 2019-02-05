Disqualification Plea: First show cause notice to Khaira undelivered, Speaker issues fresh one

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Monday re-issued the show cause notice to Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira asking why he shouldn’t be disqualified from the Assembly. This comes after the first notice issued on January 21 remained undelivered.

The first notice, issued under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, was issued on January 21 and the reply was due to be received in 15 days. Sources in Vidhan Sabha said that while Khaira was not available in person when the notice was sent to his address, his staff and family members too refused to accept it on his behalf.

When contacted, Sukhpal Khaira said that the Vidhan Sabha staff should disclose to him the name of the person who refused to accept the notice. “They must be having some name on the record. I think the government itself does not want the by-election to take place at this stage and is dilly-dallying,” he said.

The notice had been issued to the former AAP leader after one Harsimran Singh, a resident of Bholath constituency and Harpal Cheema, MLA and Leader of Opposition asked the Speaker, through their representations, for Khaira’s disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Cheema had said that Khaira had voluntarily given up the membership of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and floated his own political outfit ‘Punjabi Ekta Party’. He had quit the AAP on January 6, six months after he was ousted from the post of Leader of Opposition of the Punjab Assembly. However, he had not resigned as MLA and had dared the AAP to get him disqualified.