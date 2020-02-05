Disqualification of MLAs: Top court seeks Tamil Nadu Speaker response on DMK plea

Misappropriation case: NC leader’s son sent to 7-day police custody Misappropriation case: NC leader’s son sent to 7-day police custody

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday sought information from the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker regarding the status of a disqualification petition moved against 11 AIADMK members for voting against CM E Palaniswami during a confidence vote in 2017.

“We think that the three years delay is unnecessary,” a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the DMK, submitted that the disqualification petition was moved in March 2017.

The 11 MLAs include Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

“Tell us whether you are going to take action. If yes, then when and how,” the court said and referred to the recent judgment in the disqualification case of a Manipur minister.

The SC had in the Manipur matter said that Speakers of the Lok Sabha and assemblies should decide such disqualification within a “reasonable period” of maximum three months. Sibal contended that the Speaker was yet to even issue notice on the plea.

The court will now hear the matter on February 14.

