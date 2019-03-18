Disqualification Of Congress MLA: At community gathering, Ahirs back Barad, resolve to vote against BJP

Members of Ahir community on Sunday backed disqualified Congress MLA Bhagabhai Barad in the wake of the Gujarat High Court quashing the stay on his conviction in an illegal mining case by resolving to vote against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Talala Assembly bypoll from where the OBC leader was elected two years ago.

Advertising

At a community convention, Ahir Shakti Sammelan, held in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district, hundreds of people belonging to the OBC community, from which Barad also hails, extended their support to the disqualified MLA. Congress MLAs Amrish Der and Vikram Madam, senior Congress leader Bhikhu Varotariya, chairman of executive committee of Rajkot district panchayat Arjun Khatariya and Barad were among the prominent Ahir leaders who attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Barad said that his community will have to decide whom to support in the fight between him and the BJP government in the state.

“I duly accept the verdict of the court. But I am fighting the tricks being played by the state government even after my conviction was stayed,” Barad said, alleging that the BJP government targeted him by appointing a special public prosecutor in court.

Advertising

In view of a spate of defections of MLAs from the Congress camp to the BJP recently, Barad alleged the government has adopted a “threat” strategy to make Congress MLAs switch sides. “They say, we will finish you if you do not join us, and will bathe you in milk if you do,” he said.

Barad reiterated that Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi had no right to disqualify him. “Only people from my community have the right to punish me if I have done anything wrong,” he said, adding that the government “conspired” to remove him as an MLA.

The bypoll will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

The Election Commission has announced byelections to Manavadar, Unjha, Jamnagar Rural and Dhrangadhra seats after the Congress MLA from the seats quit the party to join the BJP. The defected MLAs include prominent Ahir leader, Jawahar Chavda, who had won Manavadar seat in 2017 polls. Chavda was made Cabinet minister in the government after he switched sides. The Congress has projected Barad’s disqualification, as the BJP’s attempt to weaken the Ahir community.

—With PTI