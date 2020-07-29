Disproportionate assets case lodged against former GSLDS official

The ACB officials lodged a complaint against him under section 13 (1) (B) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. (Representational) The ACB officials lodged a complaint against him under section 13 (1) (B) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. (Representational)

Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered a disproportionate assets case against Krishnakumar Upadhyay (59), retired assistant director of Gujarat State Land Development Corporation (GSLDC), and found that he had accumulated unaccounted money which was 88.46 per cent more than his actual income. The accused has 25 bank accounts in his name and his family members’ names at different banks in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Valsad.

ACB Sources said that Upadhyay, a resident of Vadodara, who was posted as assistant director of GSLDC, had 14 cases registered against him with Surat ACB in 2018 for his involvement in irregularities in the execution of government works like farm ponds and water tanks in the agricultural fields in Vyara taluka of Tapi district. The Surat ACB had collected the details of properties including shops, flats, vehicles and agricultural lands owned by him and his family members.

The officials also checked his bank accounts and financial investments of him and his family members. After a thorough investigation, the officials had learnt that his salaried income, between 2009 and 2017, was Rs 4.88 crore, but it was found that his properties and financial investment account for Rs 9.5 crore.

The ACB officials lodged a complaint against him under section 13 (1) (B) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The ACB officials have detained him and have sent his samples for Covid-19 test.

Investigating Officer B J Sarvaiya said, “We have registered an offence of disproportionate assets against him. He was posted at Vyara in Tapi and after such irregularities came out in 2018, he was arrested and later put into suspension period and posted at Amreli where he got retired in December 2019. We have that found he owned four luxurious cars, purchased agricultural fields, and he has around 25 bank accounts in his name, and in the manes of his wife and three children at different banks in Ahmedabad, Valsad and Vadodara.”

