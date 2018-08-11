Follow Us:
Disproportionate assets case: Enforcement Directorate names Jagan Reddy’s wife in fresh chargesheet

The chargesheet states that her name appears in several financial transactions in Raghuram Cements which was taken over by Sakshi Group owned by Jagan and renamed Bharathi Cements.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published: August 11, 2018 4:36:10 am
jagan mohan reddy, ysr congress, andhra pradesh politics, jagan mohan reddy interview, ysrcp, tdp, kcr, indian express YSR Congress Party Jaganmohan Reddy.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharathi in a chargesheet filed in a special court in the disproportionate assets case against him.

Bharathi, chairman of Bharathi Cements Corporation, has been named an accused in a fresh chargesheet filed recently under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, along with Jagan, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Bharathi Cements, and others. The chargesheet states that her name appears in several financial transactions in Raghuram Cements which was taken over by Sakshi Group owned by Jagan and renamed Bharathi Cements.

Jagan said in a statement, “Shocked to see reports that my wife Bharathi has been named as accused by ED. Saddened to see politics degraded to such levels where even family is not spared.’’ It is alleged that several investors channelled money into Bharathi Cements in lieu of benefits given by then Dr Y S Rajashekar Reddy government.

