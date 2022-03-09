Disproportionate assets case: Suspended Chhattisgarh IPS officer G P Singh’s family, friend named as co-accused

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Chhattisgarh has made suspended Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G P Singh‘s family and a family friend co-accused in the disproportionate assets case filed against him. Almost two months after his arrest, the Raipur police on Tuesday submitted over a 12,000-page charge sheet to the sessions court against the suspended IPS officer.

After his bail plea was rejected by the High Court and then the Supreme Court, Singh was arrested from Gurugram in January this year.

Singh, who was the additional director general of the ACB, was booked under several cases, including sedition, after his house was raided by the ACB in July 2021. Singh had been accused of having assets disproportionate to his earnings and extortion. The Raipur police also booked the 1994 batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre under sedition charges after a diary was found at his residence, which the police claim, has fictionalised accounts of government functionaries and other officers with the intention of creating unrest.

On Tuesday, Raipur police submitted the charge sheet wrapped in a cloth bundle to the sessions court.

Singh’s lawyer, Ashutosh Pandey, said he was notified about the charge sheet on Tuesday evening. “The court, however, informed me that a prior consent from the Ministry of Home Affairs was pending so the court couldn’t take cognizance of the case,” he said.

A consent before trial is needed from the central home ministry for all disproportionate assets cases, Pandey said. “Unless they get that permission, the charge sheet stands to be cancelled,” he said.

Pandey said he has received over 10,000 pages and has not studied the charge sheet’s content.