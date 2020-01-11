Dispose of 1.12L pending cases in six months: Yogi to consolidation officers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of chakbandi (consolidation) officers Friday and directed them to dispose of pending 1.12 lakh cases related to consolidation within six months. Claiming that cases related to consolidation were pending in many villages for over 25 years, Adityanath also directed officials to do away with the time limit of five years for consolidation of land and instead motivate people to undertake voluntary consolidation in a year.

He also directed officers to form a team to resolve 165 pending cases in the High Court. A government spokesperson informed that it was first such review meeting of all consolidation officers that took place in the state capital. The CM also shared the success stories of Gopalpur area of Hathras and Chilbilwa village of Gorakhpur and asked officers to adopt their models of voluntary consolidation in other districts of the state as well.

He also asked officers to keep in mind that during consolidation, proper space is left for meadows, barn, playgrounds etc in the villages. He asked the officials to work in such a manner that the image of the department changes. Setting the target for next six months, the CM directed officers to also ensure the public is made aware about the benefits of consolidation process. Adityanath asked the officials to speed up computerisation of 28 courts of consolidation. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App