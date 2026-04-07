Displaced in Manipur conflict, 7-year-old girl found dead

The girl had been residing in the relief camp after ethnic tension broke out on May 3, 2023.

The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been living at a relief camp for the last three years, was found in Imphal East district of Manipur on Monday, police said.

A 28-year-old man, Laishram Langamba (28), has been arrested in the case, they added.

Later in the day, enraged IDPs from the relief camp where the girl lived staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding death penalty for the accused.

The protest escalated into a confrontation with security personnel, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The girl had been residing in the relief camp after ethnic tension broke out on May 3, 2023.