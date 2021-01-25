Dispel rumours, lies about vaccination, PM Modi tells youth

The Prime Minister said the goal of a self-reliant India would be met not only by words, but by action, particularly from the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday called on the youth to assist in the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme by dispelling “lies and rumours” surrounding it.

Addressing cadets of the NCC and NSS as well as artistes who will take part in the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Modi also called on youngsters to lead the effort for a self-reliant India.

Exhorting the youth to help in the vaccination programme, he said it was important that the right information about vaccines be spread. “You have to give the correct information about the vaccine to the poorest of the poor, and the common citizens. By making the vaccine for coronavirus in India, India’s scientists have fulfilled their responsibility. Now, we must fulfill our responsibility. We have to defeat every instrument of lies and rumours by the right information. We have to remember that our republic is strong because it is defined by our sense of duty,” he said.

On the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Modi said: “We have become slaves to foreign products”.

“The first responsibility of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat should start with us only. I am not saying that if you have some foreign item you go throw it away tomorrow…. But we do not even know how these things have entered, in one way have made us slaves, mental slaves,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the goal of a self-reliant India would be met not only by words, but by action, particularly from the youth.

Lauding the diversity of the country on the eve of Republic Day, he said: “India may have many paths, but the destination is the same—Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat.” He also referred to the Prakash Parva of Guru Teg Bahadur and the anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “The 75 years of independence, the life of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, the valour of Netaji, his courage, all of this is a very big inspiration for us.”