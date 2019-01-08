Dismiss Kerala govt, impose President’s Rule: BJP MP

With the tension between the BJP and the ruling CPM in Kerala over the Sabarimala issue increasing, a BJP MP Monday demanded that the central government dismiss the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state immediately as it was “practising the politics of violence”.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Nishikant Dubey of the BJP said that Kerala has been witnessing politics of “violence, murder and goondaism” by the CPM activists there. Alleging that the CPM had been conspiring against the RSS since 1947, Dubey, MP from Godda, Jharkhand, said: “Due to the politics of goondaism and violence of the CPM, there have been many mothers who lost their sons and women who have become widows. We have lost many of out party workers and many have become handicapped. There should be a judicial commission to look into such incidents from 1947 to 2019.”

He also referred to the incident of a crude bomb thrown at the residence of BJP Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan. According to Dubey, the CPM is “nervous” that the BJP would overthrow them in the state, like they did in Tripura. “The CPM can see that we are going to form a government in Kerala too. So they are conspiring against our leaders to murder them,” Dubey alleged.

“So my request to the central government is that the state government should immediately be dismissed and Presidential Rule be imposed in the state,” he said. MPs from Left parties and Congress MPs from Kerala rose to protest and started shouting against the BJP MP. CPM MPs wanted Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to allow them to speak on the issue, but they did not get an opportunity.