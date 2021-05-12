scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Disheartening to see some states complaining about co’s vaccine supply intentions: Bharat Biotech

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2021 4:58:17 pm
covaxin, covaxin supply, bharat bio tech, suchitra ella, covaxin shortageThe Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states (File Photo)

It is quite disheartening to listen to some states complaining about Bharat Biotech’s intentions regarding supply of COVID vaccine Covaxin, a top company official said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said the company has already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10.

“18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U,” she said in a tweet.

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi. Other states are Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharat Biotech has informed the state government that it cannot provide “additional” Covaxin doses to the national capital.

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.

“The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it cannot provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine,” Sisodia said.

He also said the Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

