‘Disheartened’ with government reply, House panel seeks measures to fix delay in scholarship disbursal

The House panel recommended that necessary steps may be taken for early approval of the proposal sent to the EFC to make a provision in the outlay for 2026-27 to 2030-31 cycle to establish special police stations.(Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ representative)

THE PARLIAMENTARY standing committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has sought strict measures to ensure timely completion of scholarship disbursal to students.

The House panel also reiterated that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) should consider revising the Rs 8 lakh annual income ceiling for availing its free coaching scheme for students from Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes.

A report on the recommendations of the panel was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Monday. The report is based on the actions taken by the ministry on the panel’s suggestions made in March 2026 on the Demands for Grants (2026-27) of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The House panel on Social Justice and Empowerment is chaired by BJP MP from Karnataka P C Mohan.