Fresh CBI FIR in Disha Salian death invokes gang rape, murder charges

Disha Salian died in June 2020 after allegedly falling from a building in Malad. Malwani police recorded the incident as a case of accidental death. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with the 2020 death of Disha Salian, the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after the Bombay High Court directed the agency to probe the circumstances surrounding her death.

The FIR, registered on September 13 by the CBI’s Special Crime Branch, names Disha’s father Satish Ishwar Salian as the complainant. It invokes Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy, gang rape, murder, destruction of evidence, giving false information to screen offenders, and alleged misconduct by public servants.

The case was registered after the Bombay High Court, on September 2, directed the CBI to appoint an investigating officer, record Satish Salian’s statement, and register an FIR. The court directed the Investigating Officer to probe all aspects surrounding the circumstances of Disha’s death.