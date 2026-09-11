On five orangutans, Indonesia’s outreach, Odisha’s reply

The 5 Orangutan cubs were shifted to the zoo, where they have been quarantined in a temperature-controlled room and are gradually getting acclimatised with the local environment.

Amid reports of Indonesia seeking the return of the five rescued baby orangutans from a forest in Odisha, senior state government officials said they haven’t yet thought about their repatriation and that the focus is now on their survival.

Sources said Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry wrote to the Indian CITES Management Authority, which regulates the entry of exotic wildlife into India, offering help to ensure the return of the orangutans if their genetic samples reveal their origin in Indonesia.

Although Odisha government sources said they haven’t officially received any such communication from any Indian agencies, officials said they came across such reports.