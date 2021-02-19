Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to three-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in the toolkit case, to three-day judicial custody.

Producing Ravi before the Patiala House court, the Delhi Police had sought her custody, saying she needed to be confronted with co-accused in the case.

Appearing on behalf of the police, public prosecutor told the court that Ravi was evasive during interrogation and shifted the blame on co-accused Shantanu and Nikita. Ravi needs to be confronted with Shantanu when he joins the probe on February 22, and that is why the police needs her in custody for three days, the prosecutor reasoned.

According to the police, Nikita Jacob, her associate Shantanu and Ravi had created the toolkit on farmers’ protest which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg on social media. Disha had then sent the “toolkit” to Thunberg via Telegram app.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court, while ruling on a petition filed by climate activist Disha Ravi, said the Delhi Police would be entitled to conduct press briefings so long as no rights of the petitioner were violated. Ravi had moved the court seeking direction to restrain the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her in the ‘toolkit’ case.

The High Court said the editors of news channels must exercise proper editorial control so the investigation by the police is not hampered.

“The media houses shall ensure that the broadcasts/telecasts by them are from verifiable and authentic sources. The editorial teams shall ensure that only verified content is broadcasted,” the court said. “While a journalist cannot be asked to reveal the source, it needs to be ensured that the source ought to be authentic and verifiable,” it added.