Disha Ravi arrest: BJP says Oppn stands with ‘anti-India’ forces

Hitting back at the Opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, the BJP on Monday said these parties, especially the Congress, have always stood with “anti-India” forces in their bid to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted, “If age is the criteria then Param Veer Chakra Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, martyred at 21 is who I am proud of. Not some toolkit propagandists.”

In multiple tweets, BJP general secretary B L Santosh stated, ““Bengaluru, Greta Thunberg, Vegan, sole bread winner, student, 21 year old, passionate activist. so many attempts to white wash a sin! Not one anarchist ready to answer the question. How 21 year old student got access to edit Toolkit… 21 year old, environment activist, student… Are these credentials for becoming a part of breaking India forces? How does she get the access for editing toolkit? Why she is part of anti-national WhatsApp groups? Many questions but only one answer: 21 year old.”

Responding to the sharp criticism from opposition parties, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Delhi Police has “exposed the nefarious conspiracies of the break India forces to demean the integrity of India”. He accused the Congress of standing with anti-India forces. He tweeted, “Astonishingly for the opposition, Bharat Ratnas like Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar can be investigated but ‘break India forces’ should receive protection under the garb of ‘freedom of expression’. These parties were crying “arrest the perpetrators” on 26th January,but today when they are arrested the same Congress cries foul?”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “A criminal is a criminal, gender and age are immaterial if not a juvenile. Just for your knowledge, Kasab was 21 when he attacked Mumbai.”

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya said, “The Left has been using young impressionable minds as cannon fodder for their deranged politics for a long time. From JNU to Jamia, AMU to Nadwa and now Disha Ravi, are all part of their sinister plot…Unfortunately they are abandoned soon after they have served their purpose.”