A financial dispute took a chilling turn in Odisha’s Boudh district, ending in the murder of a 31-year-old trader. The body of Birupakhya Agrawal, with his throat slit, was recovered from a forest along the Boudh-Sambalpur border on Tuesday, five days after he went missing.

Though the police arrested three persons in connection with the crime, the alleged mastermind, Swadhin Pradhan, a teacher, is still at large.

The investigation so far has revealed an alleged conspiracy hatched by Pradhan and his associates to eliminate Agarwal over a financial dispute stemming from previous dealings. Barely a week before the murder, the accused, as per police, made an earlier attempt on his life but failed.