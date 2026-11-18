Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
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A financial dispute took a chilling turn in Odisha’s Boudh district, ending in the murder of a 31-year-old trader. The body of Birupakhya Agrawal, with his throat slit, was recovered from a forest along the Boudh-Sambalpur border on Tuesday, five days after he went missing.
Though the police arrested three persons in connection with the crime, the alleged mastermind, Swadhin Pradhan, a teacher, is still at large.
The investigation so far has revealed an alleged conspiracy hatched by Pradhan and his associates to eliminate Agarwal over a financial dispute stemming from previous dealings. Barely a week before the murder, the accused, as per police, made an earlier attempt on his life but failed.
Boudh Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Meena said technical surveillance helped them zero in on the accused. “After we came to know about the suspects, we first arrested one and subsequently managed to apprehend all three persons, who confessed,” said Meena.
According to the SP, Agarwal was murdered on November 12, the same day he travelled outside the district with Pradhan.
Police suspect Pradhan had links to the smuggling of timber and precious stones sourced from the Mananadi riverbed.
“His arrest will help us to uncover more details. Our investigation so far suggests that Pradhan and his associates would regularly borrow money from Agarwal and repay it. This time, Pradhan owed him a substantial amount, which is suspected to have triggered the dispute,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.
When Agarwal demanded repayment, Pradhan allegedly decided to take revenge and promised Rs 2.3 lakh to the other three accused to execute the plan.
On November 12, the three accused persons – all in their 20s – waited inside a forest for Agarwal and Pradhan to arrive. “The accused overpowered the victim and attacked him with sharp and blunt objects. They then returned to Boudh and fled to different nearby areas,” said the police officer.
In the police complaint lodged by the elder brother of the deceased, it was alleged that Pradhan had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Agarwal. He also alleged that on the day of the incident, Pradhan contacted his brother over the phone.
Police said the accused had made a similar attempt on November 6, when they tried to take Agarwal to an isolated location along the forest road from where his body was recovered. But they abandoned the plan midway due to police checkpoints.
Mobile tower dump analysis, meant to examine all mobile device activity connecting to specific cell towers during a set timeframe, helped police identify the accused.