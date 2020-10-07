Disha Bill to get cleared in next Maharashtra Assembly session: Anil Deshmukh

Talking at a meeting held with woman leaders, Deshmukh said the draft for the Bill was in its final stages.

TO PROVIDE a safe environment to women, the state government intends to get the ‘Disha Bill’ cleared in the next Assembly session, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

Soon after coming to power last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had said it was studying the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh that expedites trials in cases of crime against women.

Talking at a meeting held with woman leaders, Deshmukh said the draft for the Bill was in its final stages. He added that the government was seeking suggestions from activists before it was put up for discussion before the state legislature.

The meeting was attended by NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande, among others.

“A big safety measure is being prepared for our mothers and sisters. More suggestions from experts will be added to it,” Deshmukh said at the meeting.

The AP government enacted the Disha Act in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad last year to ensure speedy investigation and trial in cases of crime against women.

