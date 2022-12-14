Demand for discussion on Tawang flare-up denied, Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties led by the Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their demand for a detailed discussion on the Chinese aggression on the border was disallowed.

Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Opposition parties wanted a debate to get full information on the Chinese aggression and encroachment on Indian territory, and that they stand by the Army and the country. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said there was no notice before the Chair and a debate cannot be allowed on the issue. Opposition MPs shouted slogans for some time before staging a walkout.

Harivansh said there is no notice given by any of the Opposition parties on the issue. “There is no permission for discussion,” he said and called for taking up the listed zero hour submissions.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that Chinese forces had tried to “transgress” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and “unilaterally change the status quo” in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh last week but Indian troops had prevented the bid. Following his statement, after their push for a detailed discussion on the issue was unsuccessful, Opposition parties had staged walkouts in both Houses. They had earlier forced the adjournment of both Houses for a while before Singh made the statement.

Earlier, Kharge had said, “…our national security and territorial integrity is being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the Government remains a mute spectator.” “The valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh, is well known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions upto Y junction in Depsang Plains continue till date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh. Not only this, Chinese build-up next to the Pangong Tso Lake area, including building of the PLA’s divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armoured carriers, is being continuously ignored by our government,” Kharge said.