Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Discussed political situation in TN: Kamal Haasan after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Discussed political situation in TN: Kamal Haasan after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had yesterday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence and held similar discussions.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 21, 2018 4:28:46 pm
kamal haasan, sonia gandhi, congress, kamal haasan meets sonia, tamil nadu, mnm, indian express Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Top News

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan today met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi here and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician had yesterday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence and held similar discussions. “I have met Sonia Gandhi and we discussed the political situation in general in Tamil Nadu,” he told the reporters after the meeting. On whether he would support the Congress in its endeavour to bring opposition parties together on one platform to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabh polls, Haasan said, “It is to early to decide.” The MNM chief said he had met Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders in Bengaluru at the swearing-in of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister. Haasan met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now