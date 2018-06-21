Discussed political situation in TN: Kamal Haasan after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan today met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi here and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician had yesterday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence and held similar discussions. “I have met Sonia Gandhi and we discussed the political situation in general in Tamil Nadu,” he told the reporters after the meeting. On whether he would support the Congress in its endeavour to bring opposition parties together on one platform to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabh polls, Haasan said, “It is to early to decide.” The MNM chief said he had met Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders in Bengaluru at the swearing-in of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister. Haasan met Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

