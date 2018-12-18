Discontent in Madhya Pradesh BJP unit over tickets, poor performance in Gwalior-Chambal

Resentment is simmering in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP, with party workers blaming a section of senior leaders for the party’s poor performance in otherwise-strong Gwalior-Chambal region, which, they maintain, led to the BJP’s narrow defeat in the Assembly polls.

Apart from the “widespread anguish” among upper caste communities in Gwalior-Chambal region, sources in the party also accused handling of electioneering, including ticket distribution, by “certain leaders” for the damage.

Of 32 seats from Gwalior-Chambal region, consisting of Guna, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior and Shivpuri districts, the BJP won only six — it had won 19 of these seats in 2013. The Congress, which formed the government after winning 114 seats in the 230-member House, notched up 25 seats, up from 11 the party won five years ago.

Pointing out that Gwalior-Chambal region had historically been a BJP stronghold, a party leader from MP said, “The BJP would have formed the government if we had won 15 more from the region.”

The Congress won all six Assembly seats in Morena district, where the BJP had won four and the BSP the remaining two in 2013. The party also made a clean sweep in Ashok Nagar (three seats), and won five of six in Gwalior. The BSP won the solitary seat of Bhind.

In contrast, the BJP did well in Vindhya region by winning 24 seats, while the Congress tally has decreased from 12 to six.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has taken responsibility for the party’s defeat in MP, was directly involved with in electioneering in the region. Of 30 seats in districts of Vindhya region, the BJP had won 16 in 2013. This year, the party increased the tally to 24 by increasing its average vote share by 19.33 per cent on each seat.

The BJP swept in Shahdol, Singrauli, Rewa and Umaria districts in the region.

On the ticket distribution front, a party leader who is also a Central minister said, “There were grave mistakes by some senior leaders. They distributed tickets among their favourites, without looking at the winnability factor.”

A state BJP leader claimed, “A party leader, who is also a Union minister, and some central office-bearers were let loose in decision-making. In fact, the Union minister could save only one seat in the constituencies around his (area of influence)…. All netas were out to defeat other candidates. Each of them believed that the party would win anyway, so nothing will happen if he/she loses one seat.” The leader claimed that Narendra Singh Kushwaha, a BJP rebel in Bhind, was the “right-hand man”of this Union minister, but the minister did not do anything to withdraw Kushwaha’s candidature.

In Shivpuri district, an “outsider” was given the ticket in one constituency, ignoring suggestions from the BJP’s local leadership, a state BJP leader said.