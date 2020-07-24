Disconnection of power: BJP leaders gherao BEST general manager

How can the BEST scare people who are struggling to fetch a living?” Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, adding that they will move court against BEST. (File) How can the BEST scare people who are struggling to fetch a living?” Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, adding that they will move court against BEST. (File)

A delegation of BJP leaders, headed by MLA and Mumbai city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, gheraoed the general manager (GM) of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transportation (BEST) undertaking, while demanding that notices on disconnection of power supply, issued to many consumers in the city, be withdrawn.

The delegation of around 30 people had gone to meet Dr Surendra Kumar Bagde around 4 pm after they received complaints that BEST has been sending out letters to consumers saying that they would soon be served notices of disconnection if they do not pay the bills. The group demanded that the GM gives them in writing that power supply will not be disconnected. However, Bagde called security inside his chamber when the protesters refused to let him leave.

“BEST consumers have been sent notices saying that further notices, which say that their power supply would be disconnected, are ready and that they should pay their bills as soon as possible. How can the BEST scare people who are struggling to fetch a living?” Lodha said, adding that they will move court against BEST.

Senior BJP leader and BEST committee member, Sunil Ghanacharya, who was a part of the delegation, said: “We simply wanted a clear answer from the general manager that he will ensure that no power lines are disconnected until the Covid-19 pandemic is over but he refused to give any assurance.”

BEST, like other power utilities, had sent out estimated bills during the lockdown period – March to May. In June, it sent out bills after actual physical reading of meters, resulting in escalated bills. The consumers have been given the option to pay these bills in three installments.

