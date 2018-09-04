Disclose names of private persons who accompanied PM Modi on foreign tours: CIC to MEA

CIC has directed the External Affairs Ministry to disclose the names of those private individuals who have travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his foreign tours. (File) CIC has directed the External Affairs Ministry to disclose the names of those private individuals who have travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his foreign tours. (File)

The Central Information Commission has directed the External Affairs Ministry to disclose the names of those private individuals who have travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign tours.

Last October, Karabi Das approached the ministry seeking information on expenses incurred on the foreign visits of the prime minister in 2015-16 and 2016-17 along with the list of people travelling with him. No satisfactory information was provided to the applicant following which he approached the commission.

The ministry had demanded Rs 224 for providing the information which was deposited by the applicant, activist Subhash Agrawal, who represented the applicant during the hearing, told Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur.

In its submissions during the hearing, the ministry said no other data is maintained in consolidated form regarding the visits of the prime minister except date and place of visit and the expenses incurred on chartered flights.

The ministry also told the commission that it will look into the matter with regard to the payment of Rs 224 and will provide updated information.

“List of private persons (not linked with security) who travelled with the Prime Minister of India at government expenditure should be provided to the appellant redacting names of other officials,” Mathur ordered.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App